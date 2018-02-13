Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Martin Tilley: Get the right pension scheme protector

By

A recent court case highlights the importance of a deep understanding of pension legislation and company law

As a small self-administered pension schemes practitioner of nearly 40 years, we have always maintained the need to keep a tight ship. When dealing with legislation surrounding tax-exempt funds there should be no shortcuts, as errors and omissions could lead to tax consequences of huge proportions.

No better example of this is the correct and full documentation process of a loan to a sponsoring employer. Despite numerous legislative requirement changes over the years, the release of funds from a SSAS back to an employer on which tax relief has been granted has always been a concern to HM Revenue & Customs. This is to such an extent that, with the introduction of pension simplification, loan-back requirements were made all the more complex by a mandatory need for such a loan to be secured.

Section 179 and Schedule 30 of the Finance Act 2004 requires a loan to be secured at all times, by a first charge, with the amount of the security being no less than the face value of the loan, including interest.

It goes without saying that a loan payment to the employer which does not conform to these requirements is unauthorised at the date it was made, and for its full value. The unauthorised payment will be subject to a 40 per cent tax charge on the loan and, in addition, the scheme administrator will be liable to a further scheme sanction charge of a minimum of 15 per cent.

Member trustees and lay practitioners will no doubt be aware of the headline requirements, but a recent case shows, even with the best will, one slip can have draconian consequences.

The court ruled against an employer in the case of Eden Consulting Services (Richmond) Ltd v Revenue and Customs Commissioners (HMRC).

Security criteria not met

Eden Consulting Services (Richmond) Ltd took advantage of two loans from a registered occupational pension scheme in 2007 and 2009 respectively. The loan payments were documented and otherwise met the criteria of an authorised employer loan, with the exception of the security element.

Although a security document was prepared, securing the loan against the chattels, furniture and telephone system installed at the employer’s property, the charge was not recorded at Companies House. Whether this omission was in error or by purposeful design, as a matter of company law an unregistered charge over the company’s assets is void in relation to a company’s liquidator, administrator or creditors.

HMRC deemed that the failure to register the charge meant the loan was unenforceable and so did not meet employer loan requirements.

The employer argued that as long as there was a charge in place and there was no other charge over the assets, the unregistered charge must therefore take priority.

But the court ruled in favour of HMRC in that the provisions of the act were clear in purpose and designed to protect the pension scheme’s assets. It should therefore be implicit that any charge must have an effective priority for the payment “when priority is in point”.

The court further ruled that an unregistered charge would be void against a future liquidator or administrator of the company and against the company’s creditors, and this condition was not satisfied.

The ruling highlights the need for a deep understanding not just of the headline requirements of the legislation governing pensions, but also of company law.

Legislation requires a SSAS to have a “fit and proper” scheme administrator on whom the responsibility for paying penalties or fines levied on the scheme lies.

Sufficient working knowledge

If the scheme administrator does not have sufficient working knowledge of the pensions and pensions tax rules, it or the scheme trustees must appoint an adviser such as a pension practitioner or provider who does have such a working knowledge.

They should also appoint other appropriate professionals to assist where investments involve the transfer of funds outside of the scheme in exchange for assets, including loans.

While HMRC supervision of SSASs may have appeared low key since the introduction of the Registered Pension Scheme regime in 2006, the annual registered pension scheme return required since then will have provided them with the information necessary to identify schemes of which a more detailed examination of affairs may be required.

The recent interest in SSASs, following their misuse in pension scams, is only likely to sharpen their interest further.

Martin Tilley is director of technical services at Dentons Pension Management

Recommended

employee engagement
6

FSCS calls for Sipp provider responsibility challenged by trade body

Sipp operators have no proven responsibility to conduct due diligence on investments, a trade body has said, as it warns the Financial Services Compensation Scheme is taking the wrong approach by making them foot the bill for redress claims. The Association of Member-Directed Pension Schemes has written to the lifeboat fund on the back of its […]

Tax-Taxation-Blocks-700.jpg
5

Advisers favour single rate of pension tax relief

A majority of independent financial advisers think there should be a single rate of tax relief according to this week’s Money Marketing poll. More than 120 advisers took part in the poll with 77 in favour of a single rate of tax relief, 39 against and six undecided. Yellowtail Financial planning managing director Dennis Hall […]

Succession buys four more firms

Succession Group has acquired four more firms, which will add £255m in combined funds under management to the company. The acquired companies are Glasgow-based Independent Advisors (Scotland) and one of its appointed representatives Fergus Muirhead, London-based Booth Wealth Management and Warwickshire-based Rossmore Financial Services. Succession has bought 47 business between January 2014 and 31 December […]

1

Robo-adviser Scalable Capital to offer full advice

Robo-adviser Scalable Capital has moved into offering full financial advice. The Europe-wide firm will charge a fixed £200 fee if an investor decides to progress beyond an initial free session. According to Scalable Capital’s website the advice session can either take place over the phone or in person, and investors will get a full suitability […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%

Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]

File image of father teaching son business
3

Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long

The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release

Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]

Comments

    Leave a comment