Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Neil MacGillivray: Why the pension world should welcome CDCs

By

neill macgillivrayThese schemes retain some of the benefits of DB and DC, while addressing the downsides of each

The Pension Schemes Act 2015 introduced the concept of collective benefits. Under pension schemes providing such benefits, a member’s retirement income is determined by the total value of the assets held by the scheme at the point of retirement, the factors used by the scheme to identify the member’s share of the fund and the method used to turn the member’s share into income.

In October 2015, however, the government announced implementation would be postponed indefinitely.

Collective benefits are now back in the spotlight following a pioneering agreement between Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union to pursue the creation of a collective defined contribution pension scheme for all employees of the company. The business announced in April 2017 it would close its defined benefit scheme to all new accruals from 31 March 2018, to be succeeded by an improved DC plan.

Discussions between the company and the union followed, culminating in February last year with the aforementioned agreement. Proposals for such a scheme received a positive response from the government. This was followed by the work and pensions committee’s report on CDC pensions published on 16 July. The report praised the effort of Royal Mail and the CWU as it created an opportunity to make such pensions a practical reality. The fundamentals of CDC pensions are:

  • Collective: the longevity, investment and inflation risks in the scheme are shared collectively among the members, rather than being borne individually;

  • Defined contribution: the respective contributions of employee and employer are defined in advance, with no ongoing liability to pay more to cover deficits.

Benefits and drawbacks
CDC schemes provide target rather than promised benefits, with any underfunding of the pension target addressed through reducing benefits. They retain some of the benefits of DB and DC pensions, while addressing the downsides of each. The report claimed studies conducted by various groups indicated CDC could deliver higher retirement incomes for the same level of contributions as individual DC. The higher incomes are achieved through a combination of a less defensive investment strategy than DC and the mortality cross-subsidy that exists when income is taken.

For employers, because the risks are carried by the scheme membership, CDC presents the same benefits as DC. In addition, the potential for CDC pensions to provide a better income for members in retirement could help employers to attract and retain staff.

The downside of CDC pensions is that they might add complexity to an already complicated market and be incompatible with pension freedoms. Intergenerational fairness is a major issue for CDC pension schemes. The success of such schemes will rely on people perceiving that they will be fairly rewarded for the contributions they make at every stage of their working life. The report urged the government to address this issue as part of consultations.

The report concluded that there was an opportunity for the government to encourage innovation and the great potential gains by establishing a framework for collective pensions in the UK.

Reviving and sustaining company pensions for generations to come can be achieved while still offering individuals freedom and choice.

Consultation
In response to the report, the government published a consultation paper on 6 November, which closed last week. This set out proposals as to how a particular form of CDC scheme might work in the UK, and the legislative and regulatory regime that would be needed to support any such scheme.

It gives an indication of the government’s policy intentions and likely focus of the legislation.

Solving a dilemma
The move from DB to DC in the workplace pensions arena continues apace. The resulting transfer of risk from employer to employee could be viewed as a deterrent to saving for retirement, particularly for those on low incomes. Despite auto-enrolment, it is widely agreed people are not saving enough for retirement.

Pension freedoms provide individuals with more choice. However, making the appropriate choice of retirement income product is also more difficult. The dilemma for those who are risk-averse is that they either accept the riskier income product or opt for an annuity, with the perceived lack of value it offers.

An option that sits somewhere between the two, while offering the potential for higher income, could go some way towards delivering a solution to this dilemma.

Whether the claims made in the report will be borne out in practice will depend on the quality of the new legislation, and the engagement of employers, employees and their representatives. More so, predicting whether CDC schemes will become a feature of the UK pensions landscape is difficult given these politically uncertain times.

Neil MacGillivray is head of technical support at James Hay

Recommended

How to attract and recruit the best advisers

From ever-increasing regulatory red tape to fast-changing client demands and ongoing technological transformation, the financial sector is in a state of flux. According to EY, the retirement of the baby boomer generation will play a big part in the 32 per cent growth the wealth management industry is expected to experience over the coming decade. […]
1

SimplyBiz chair Davy says courts should decide large FOS complaints

SimplyBiz chairman Ken Davy has questioned whether staff at the Financial Ombudsman Service would be able to take on larger complaints if the compensation limit at the adjudicator is increased. Responding to a consultation on proposals to increase FOS’ compensation limit from £150,000 to £350,000, Davy says he fears that this could reduce access to […]

Property-Commercial-Real-Estate-Building-Mortgage-600x385.jpg
1

Should investors consider property over other assets?

Most of us have a good grasp of how property investments work. This comes through our experience of renting or buying our own homes – or even, in this Airbnb age, of renting out other properties. So it’s ironic, then, that most ordinary investors tend to neglect property investments in their pension portfolios, preferring to […]

Mattioli Woods rethinks acquisition plans

The wealth manager and employee benefits business Mattioli Woods has shied away from its intention to buy the remaining stake in boutique asset manager, Amati Global Investors. Mattioli Woods reports total client assets of £8.8bn in a trading statement ahead of the company’s results for the six months to 30 November 2018. Gross discretionary assets under management as […]

Apple: a stellar technology story

By Ali Unwin, head of technology sector research

Apple recently announced the highest-ever recorded quarterly net profit ($18bn), with the sale of 74.4 million iPhones helping the company deliver $74.6bn of revenue for the quarter ending December 2014. These sales were largely driven by strong demand for the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Highlights included Chinese iPhone sales doubling year-on-year and unit growth of 44% in the US — supposedly a well-penetrated market. Apple ended the quarter with $178bn in cash on its balance sheet, having generated a staggering $30bn in free cash flow during the quarter.

At Neptune, we have been long-term believers in the Apple story, and continue to hold the stock in a number of our portfolios based on the company’s long-term growth prospects. This is predicated on our belief that Apple has proved thus far that it can — unusually for a consumer electronics company — maintain high margins for a sustained period of time, even as adoption of new technology slows down and competitors produce similar-specification products.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Sector Focus: Sterling Strategic Bond no longer a safe haven?

Brexit, trade tensions and market volatility have all cast a shadow over fixed-income investments Over the years, bonds have been considered a safe investment for many, designed for income. But recent months have seen fixed income change its natural characteristics to become somewhat riskier than before, no longer providing investors with a safe haven for […]
1

Industry hails minimal withdrawals as Lisa turns two

Figures confirm that people are investing for the medium and long term, as intended Pension providers have hailed the success of the Lifetime Isa as the product approaches its second birthday, with latest figures showing minimal withdrawals to date. The product went live in April 2017, and offers a 25 per cent government bonus on […]
1

Five minutes with… Michelle Hoskin

Founder and director of Standards International, Michelle Hoskin, part of the speaker lineup at the upcoming Money Marketing Interactive conference, talks about the good, the bad and the ugly of the profession’s obsession with standards. What one word or phrase do you think sums up the state of the financial planning profession today? Still not got it! […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Tony Gordon 29th January 2019 at 11:40 am

    What is needed is a way to offer funds which reduce the risk of D C schemes by smoothing the results. Holding back in good years to add to bad years. I vaguely remember life insurance companies used to be quite good at that sort of fund, With Profits I think we called them & they worked quite well. or is my age & memory playing tricks on me.

  2. Christopher Petrie 29th January 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Future pensions scandal writ large.

    “Smoothed” returns, indications of future benefits but no guarantees, one generation of policyholders subsidising another? What could possibly go wrong.

    And what happens when the majority of plan holders reach retirement and want drawdown not a fixed income?

    Which sane Employer would put their company into such dangerous waters?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com