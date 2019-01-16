Money Marketing
View more on these topics

2,300 advisers join SimplyBiz’s back end offering

By

computer working businessCompliance provider SimplyBiz has seen around 2,300 advisers adopt its end-to-end investment system Centra since its April launch.

The system aims to be a one-stop-shop for advisers and includes goals-based planning tools, product research, suitability report processing and a centralised investment process offering backed by an independent committee.

SimplyBiz co-chief executive Matt Timmins says: “Advisers told us they wanted greater efficiency in the advice process, and support to deliver a better customer experience. Centra delivers on both of those requirements, and I am certain that the number of users will continue to grow in the coming months and years.”

Independent research from the Financial Technology Research Centre last year found advisers could save two hours and 59 minutes per case, equal to a 66 per cent time saving on manual processing with Centra offerings.

SimplyBiz Investment Services managing director Dan Russell told Money Marketing in October that in-house funds are not preferenced on Centra’s system.

The fund range of SimplyBiz-owned Verbatim Asset Management is available however.

SimplyBiz attracted some criticism from advisers late last year for supposed cost increases and service decline.

Rival compliance provider Threesixty told Money Marketing it fielded numerous enquiries from SimplyBiz customers immediately afterwards.

The success of Centra has helped bring a new influx of interest to SimplyBiz, Russell says.

Recommended
6

Tim Sargisson: Why chartered status matters less than your culture

Last month, Wingate Financial Planning director Alistair Cunningham wrote an article in Money Marketing arguing that chartered status had been cheapened, citing high-profile incidents of chartered financial planners involved in poor advice as one reason why. For the record, Sandringham is not currently chartered. The question for us and other non-chartered firms remains whether there […]
6

Nic Cicutti: Banks should scrap free services

Competition on overdraft charges alone will not do the trick. Banks should charge us for each service Has anyone ever queried how much it actually costs to run a bank account? I asked myself that question a few weeks ago, after receiving an annual letter from my bank detailing how much I had paid that […]

Rules on mandatory ESG integration proposed for advice

The European Commission has published draft rules on how to incorporate environmental, social and governance preferences into investment advice. The proposed regulations seeks to make integration of clients’ ESG preferences mandatory for those providing investment advice. The European Commission first revealed its intention to make it mandatory to inquire about the clients ESG preferences in March […]

boardroom meeting

Millennials save more of income for retirement than Gen X

Millennials are putting aside a bigger part of their income for retirement than the next oldest generation, according to a poll by deVere Group. More than 660 of deVere Group’s new clients across UK, Europe, Africa, Asia and the US last year participated in the survey.  The poll found millenials (24 to 38 years old) who […]

Frexit & contagion risk in Europe

Many commentators have suggested that the UK’s exit from the European Union will trigger a domino effect, leading to its eventual break-up. Neptune’s Rob Burnett discusses the likelihood of this happening. Read more: Important information Investment risks Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Advisers expect equity release market to reach £6bn

Research conducted by Canada Life Home Finance shows that 86 per cent of IFAs expect the value of the equity release market to grow in 2019. Of those asked, 40 per cent of advisers see the market worth at least £6bn by the end of 2019, and 46 per cent expect a total market worth […]

Editor’s note: Mifid II is not perfect, but no one-year-old is

As any parent can attest, teething problems are not uncommon among one-year-olds. Fortunately, these tend to pass. Financial services watchers are hoping that the infant Mifid II directive can overcome its own growing pains. The aim of the game after last January’s introduction was transparency. Aggregate costs, both pre- and post-sale, came under new disclosure […]

Lessons to be learnt

Sesame launches new adviser academy

Sesame Bankhall Group has become the latest advice market brand to launch an academy for member firms. The network, support service and mortgage advice business has partnered with training and education firm Simply Academy to offer member firms across its different business lines access to apprenticeship programmes to help them develop and recruit new staff. […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com