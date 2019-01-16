2,300 advisers join SimplyBiz’s back end offering

Compliance provider SimplyBiz has seen around 2,300 advisers adopt its end-to-end investment system Centra since its April launch.

The system aims to be a one-stop-shop for advisers and includes goals-based planning tools, product research, suitability report processing and a centralised investment process offering backed by an independent committee.

SimplyBiz co-chief executive Matt Timmins says: “Advisers told us they wanted greater efficiency in the advice process, and support to deliver a better customer experience. Centra delivers on both of those requirements, and I am certain that the number of users will continue to grow in the coming months and years.”

Independent research from the Financial Technology Research Centre last year found advisers could save two hours and 59 minutes per case, equal to a 66 per cent time saving on manual processing with Centra offerings.

SimplyBiz Investment Services managing director Dan Russell told Money Marketing in October that in-house funds are not preferenced on Centra’s system.

The fund range of SimplyBiz-owned Verbatim Asset Management is available however.

SimplyBiz attracted some criticism from advisers late last year for supposed cost increases and service decline.

Rival compliance provider Threesixty told Money Marketing it fielded numerous enquiries from SimplyBiz customers immediately afterwards.

The success of Centra has helped bring a new influx of interest to SimplyBiz, Russell says.