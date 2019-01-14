Money Marketing
2018 & Q4 review: Volatility is back

Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management shares his 2018 & Q4 review. Volatility was back with a vengeance last year after a quiet 2017. Trevor reviews global investment returns over 2018 and explains why he starts 2019 with a relatively constructive view on stock markets.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

About us

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £118.9 billion of assets (as at 30.09.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs.

Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

