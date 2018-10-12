2018 Q3 review: submerging markets



In his Q3 2018 review, Trevor Greetham, head of multi asset at Royal London Asset Management explains how low commodity prices, a strong US dollar and trade war concerns created a perfect storm, causing emerging markets to become ‘submerging markets’, with the asset class coming bottom of the pile year to date.

