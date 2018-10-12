Money Marketing
View more on these topics

2018 Q3 review: submerging markets


In his Q3 2018 review, Trevor Greetham, head of multi asset at Royal London Asset Management explains how low commodity prices, a strong US dollar and trade war concerns created a perfect storm, causing emerging markets to become ‘submerging markets’, with the asset class coming bottom of the pile year to date.

Read the blog here

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £117.1 billion of assets (as at 30.06.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs. Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

Recommended
5

Treasury tipped to cut pension tax relief to fund NHS spending

Chancellor Philip Hammond is expected to announce cuts in the Budget to pensions tax relief to help fund the NHS. The Telegraph reports a senior Treasury source has confirmed tax free contributions will be stripped back to unlock the extra cash for healthcare. In June the government promised to spend an extra £20bn annually on […]

Royal Court of Justice High Court 480
5

FCA evidence throws Sipp provider court case into doubt

The FCA has asked if it can submit a new legal argument as Sipp provider Berkeley Burke continues its pivotal legal challenge to a Financial Ombudsman Service ruling against it. The FCA provided evidence in the case, acting as interested party to the judicial review, as it could inform the future appoach from regulators over what […]

Inside Fundsmith’s new investment trust

Last month, star manager Terry Smith announced he was throwing £25m of his own money behind a new investment trust, Smithson. Ahead of its launch, Money Marketing editor Justin Cash sat down with Simon Barnard and Will Morgan, the fund’s managers, to talk strategy, as well as their thoughts on some of the hottest topics […]

Investment Clock Strategy Update

In his latest Investment Clock report Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management, explains why he is ‘ready to buy dips’. Read the report here: The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Why the delay on annual protection statements?

I wonder how many client conversations come to an impasse when the subject of their existing cover is discussed. All too frequently, we find clients have little knowledge of their employment benefit package. Death in service, critical illness cover and sick pay benefit periods may have been discussed during the recruitment process and will be […]

Comments

    Leave a comment