Money Marketing

View more on these topics

2017 breaks fund sales record

By

UK investors have piled into funds this year, with 2017 already the best-selling year since the Investment Association began keeping records.

Net retail sales for September reached a record-breaking £5.6bn while the third quarter was the highest-selling quarter on record with net retail sales of £14bn. The six highest-selling months have all taken place this year.

In the year to the end of September net retail sales totalled £33.7bn bringing the total funds under management to £1.2trn.

Fixed income was the best-selling asset class in September, with net retail sales of £1.8bn, marking the largest monthly inflow into the asset class on record. This was driven by the Sterling Strategic Bond sector, which was the best-selling sector in September with net retail sales of £985m.

The worst-selling sector in September was the UK All Companies sector with an outflow of £111m.

Over the third quarter, fixed income was again the best-selling asset class with net retail sales of £4.9bn.

Chief executive of the Investment Association Chris Cummings says: “The UK asset management industry has had yet another record-breaking month with net retail sales of £5.6bn, surpassing the previous record set in April this year. With three months of the year to go, 2017 is already the best-selling year since IA records began.”

Alastair Wainwright, fund market specialist, adds: “Fixed Income was the most popular asset class in Q3 2017 with £4.9 billion of net retail sales, helped in no small part by the Sterling Strategic Bond sector which was the best-selling sector with £2.3bn.

“Equity was the second best-selling asset class in Q3, at £3.4bn. The Global and Europe ex UK sectors were the second and third best-selling sectors taking in £1.5bn and £1.3bn in Q3, respectively. Notably, the fifth most popular sector was Volatility Managed, which only launched in April this year and took in £864m in Q3.”

Recommended

Tax-Taxation-Blocks-700.jpg
1

Offshore leak puts tax advice in spotlight again

Another significant leak of documents has thrown the role of tax advice into the spotlight again. 13.4m files, being dubbed the Paradise Papers in reports, were passed to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, with an investigative project with partners including the Guardian, the BBC and the New York Times coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The leak […]

Prudential annuity book sale inches closer

Prudential is sounding out potential buyers as it prepares a four-way break-up of its £10bn annuity book in the UK, according to reports. The insurance giant has told buyers in the last few weeks that four chunks of annuity book valued at between £2bn and £3bn each will be offered. To attract a range of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

RLAM makes double hire as Mitchell retires

Royal London Asset Management has boosted its UK equity team by two as veteran fund manager Derek Mitchell retires, Money Marketing can reveal. Mitchell was at RLAM for 10 years managing the RL UK Opportunities and the RL UK Mid Cap Growth funds. He worked in the wider £35bn equities team alongside star fund manager […]

FCA’s DB transfer work widened amid outsourcing concerns

The FCA will broaden its work on defined benefit transfers as it highlights particular concern with “commoditised, industrialised” processes between advisers and specialist transfer firms. Speaking at the Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice conference in London today, FCA supervision, investment wholesale and specialists division executive director Megan Butler said the root cause of a […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Altrincham, Greater Manchester - £25K - £35K dependent on experience and qualifications, plus benefits

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment