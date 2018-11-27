1825 seeks boost to client bank with financial education programme

Standard Life Aberdeen’s financial planning arm 1825 will offer an “easy access” inroad to its advice services for businesses using its financial education programme.

The programme will see 1825 deliver a series of seminars to HR employees on understanding pensions, savings and investments.

Sessions on mortgages, debt consolidation, budgeting, estate planning and tax efficiency will also be included.

1825 national head of private client services Shona Lowe says: “We developed a ‘pick and mix’ programme that includes these education sessions along with flexible benefits and offers to access holistic advice.”

1825 said today it has been appointed to deliver financial education training to the staff at pensions and risk consultancy, Hymans Robertson.

The consultancy’s staff began the programme with 1825 last month during a company wellness week. The programme is scheduled to continue throughout 2019.

Lowe says: “We want to help people maximise their assets to enjoy now, as well as ensuring the future is well planned out.”