Money Marketing
View more on these topics

1825 seeks boost to client bank with financial education programme

By

BusinesswomanStandard Life Aberdeen’s financial planning arm 1825 will offer an “easy access” inroad to its advice services for businesses using its financial education programme.

The programme will see 1825 deliver a series of seminars to HR employees on understanding pensions, savings and investments.

Sessions on mortgages, debt consolidation, budgeting, estate planning and tax efficiency will also be included.

1825 national head of private client services Shona Lowe says: “We developed a ‘pick and mix’ programme that includes these education sessions along with flexible benefits and offers to access holistic advice.”

Standard Life advice arm 1825 disbands acquisition transition team

1825 said today it has been appointed to deliver financial education training to the staff at pensions and risk consultancy, Hymans Robertson.

The consultancy’s staff began the programme with 1825 last month during a company wellness week. The programme is scheduled to continue throughout 2019.

Lowe says: “We want to help people maximise their assets to enjoy now, as well as ensuring the future is well planned out.”

Recommended

Claire Trott: The proof of the pension freedoms pudding

New figures show people are making the most of the freedoms, with a record-breaking number of payments made in Q3 HM Revenue & Customs’ most recent figures show a total of £21.7bn has been cashed in from pension pots since the freedoms were introduced in April 2015. Although the information from 2015 is not complete […]
2

DB transfer numbers up 587% since 2016

The number of people moving from defined benefit to defined contribution pension schemes has gone up by 587 per cent, according to FCA figures. In the six months to March 2016 5,056 people transferred their pension. In the six months to March this year the figure was 34,738. Over the same period in 2017 the […]
1

FCA deepens preparations for no-deal Brexit

The FCA has published a second consultation paper on how it will ensure continuity in the regulatory regime regardless of the outcome of Brexit. In the event the UK leaves the EU without a deal, the FCA says, the Treasury would treat EU member states in the same way it treats non-EU member states. However, […]

Pounds Sterling UK currency money 480

The UK equity income landscape has changed

Robin Geffen, Fund Manager & CEO, Neptune Since the Investment Association lowered the yield hurdle for funds in the IA UK Equity Income sector in March 2017, the number of funds yielding 110% of the market has almost halved. With inflation rising and many income funds exposing investors to stock-specific risks, are your income funds […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Brussels campaigns to be new home for finance firms fleeing Brexit

The Brussels region has made a bid to attract UK-based financial services companies concerned about their post-Brexit fate. Secretary of state for foreign trade at the region of Brussels, Cécile Jodogne, targeted a sales pitch to companies which need to work across EU borders: “Despite the UK and EU establishing in principle, a withdrawal agreement, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com