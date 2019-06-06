1825 plots £30m purchase of Grant Thornton advice arm

Standard Life Aberdeen’s national advice arm 1825 is in talks to acquire Grant Thornton’s advice business for £30m, according to reports.

Sky News reports that the Edinburgh-headquartered 1825 will see 30 new IFAs come under its banner if the deal goes ahead.

It adds that GT is looking to sell on its advice arm to streamline its operations and to distance itself from talks of conflict of interest in the audit industry.

GT appointed its central region practice leader Fiona Baldwin to the new position of head of audit on Monday.

Standard Life has acquired a string of IFA businesses recently including the Munro Partnership, London-based Baigrie Davies and Crewe firm Jones Sheridan.

No advice firms have been acquired since the £11bn merger with Aberdeen Asset Management, however.

1825 has continued to make losses in the three years since its launch. Despite increasing assets under advice from £700m to £4.3bn, the advice channel made a £1m loss in the first half of 2018.