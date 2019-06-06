Money Marketing
View more on these topics

1825 plots £30m purchase of Grant Thornton advice arm

By

Merge-Mergers-700.jpgStandard Life Aberdeen’s national advice arm 1825 is in talks to acquire Grant Thornton’s advice business for £30m, according to reports.

Sky News reports that the Edinburgh-headquartered 1825 will see 30 new IFAs come under its banner if the deal goes ahead.

It adds that GT is looking to sell on its advice arm to streamline its operations and to distance itself from talks of conflict of interest in the audit industry.

GT appointed its central region practice leader Fiona Baldwin to the new position of head of audit on Monday.

Standard Life has acquired a string of IFA businesses recently including the Munro Partnership, London-based Baigrie Davies and Crewe firm Jones Sheridan.

Ex-1825 director starts own IFA with Best Practice network

No advice firms have been acquired since the £11bn merger with Aberdeen Asset Management, however.

1825 has continued to make losses in the three years since its launch. Despite increasing assets under advice from £700m to £4.3bn, the advice channel made a £1m loss in the first half of 2018.

Recommended

Steve-Webb-in-2014-700.jpg
1

Steve Webb: How cutting the annual allowance might end tapering

Abolishing pension tax relief tapering outright is unlikely, but not necessarily impossible If there was a competition for the most absurd and complex feature of the UK tax system, there would be many entrants. But a guaranteed finalist, if not the outright winner, would have to be the system of “tapering” annual allowances for pension […]

Handshake

Tenet network signs up Tatton for managed portfolio service

National advice network Tenet has signed up Tatton Asset Management to run a managed portfolio service for its appointed representatives and directly authorised advisers. Tenet had previously decided to remove its own centrally supported model portfolios in early 2020. Tenet chief executive Mark Scanlon says the three-year contract does not impact advisers’ independence: “We remain […]

Wedding cake spouses turning their backs to each other for emerging problems
1

Govt debacle means fewer people benefit from the marriage tax break

Fewer people than previously thought are making use of the marriage allowance, which lets couples where one partner is a basic rate taxpayer and the other is a non-taxpayer claim a tax break. This is due to a governments’ mistake in counting the claims. Statistics published by Treasury last year showed that three million couples […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Gabriela Strug: Casting a wide net is key to recruiting fresh advisers

As the FCA looks at the impacts of the RDR and Financial Advice Market Review, the industry has been quick to remark that the regulations have played a strong part in widening the advice gap. However, the increased focus on professional standards has seen financial planning as a career become more appealing to a wider […]

Advice market profits up 25%

The total pre-tax profit in the advice sector increase by a quarter last year, latest data from the FCA shows. An analysis of regulatory returns shows that 96 per cent of financial advice firms reported making a profit in 2018, with total pre-tax profits up to £872m from £698m in 2017. Commissions, unsurprisingly, are continuing […]

Dynamic Planner launches Mifid II reporting tool

Dynamic Planner has fully launched its Elements tool today which focuses on helping advisers with Mifid II charge disclosures. The tool is part of a three-year, £5m programme of upgrades from the business. The first stage of the programme was launched in January after 18 months of development and is the front runner in the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com