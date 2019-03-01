Money Marketing
Standard Life advice arm buys £230m Northern Ireland firm

By

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpgStandard Life Aberdeen’s financial planning and advice business, 1825, has today announced it will acquire the wealth management arm of BDO Northern Ireland.

BDO Northern Ireland was established over 25 years ago and has assets under advice of around £230m.

Its wealth management team specialises in all aspects of wealth planning and support from corporate to personal and trust advice.

This is 1825’s first acquisition in Northern Ireland with 12 employees, including four financial planners, joining the team.

On completion, the business will be known as 1825 Northern Ireland, with its office remaining in Belfast city centre.

It will form part of 1825’s North West region, headed up by Mike Cullinane.

The deal is expected to complete on 1 July 2019.

BDO Northern Ireland senior partner Nigel Harra says: “Today’s announcement is a tremendous boost of confidence in the Northern Ireland market and in our wealth management team at BDO NI. We are thrilled to be working with 1825 as they also share our focus on putting the client first and providing them with a dedicated, bespoke service.

“This investment and 1825’s shared client-focused approach, along with the ongoing local leadership of Carol Malcolmson, provides the team with the opportunity for further growth and development, and as a spring-board for continuing success.”

1825 north west regional managing director Mike Cullinane adds: “I’m delighted 1825 has extended its geographical reach and that we will now have a presence in Northern Ireland.

“I welcome the BDO NI wealth management team to 1825 North West region. We have many shared values on the importance of good financial advice and doing the best for our clients.

“It’s four years since we launched 1825 in response to the growing demand for financial advice. We remain focused on growing 1825 and helping our clients plan for a better future.”

