Money Marketing

View more on these topics

1825 chief: ‘I will continue to help Standard Life’s acquisitions’

Murray says he will continue to work on acquisitions in his new role at Standard Life as he steps aside from the day-to-day running of its advice arm

By

1825’s Steve Murray says his new strategic role at Standard Life is a “natural extension” of what he was working on at the restricted advice business.

1825 announced today that Murray is taking on a new role as commercial and strategy managing director at Standard Life as well as the newly created position of chairman at its restricted national 1825.

1825 chief operating officer Julie Scott will take over as chief executive and Old Mutual Wealth regional director Michael Wall joins 1825 to focus on business development.

Murray will still have overall responsibility for Standard Life’s advice and planning business, but will not run the operation on a day-to-day basis.

Of his new Standard Life role, Murray tells Money Marketing: “I will be looking more broadly at the commercial decision making within Standard Life and [playing] a more detailed role in broadening the strategy for Standard Life so it is a natural extension of some of the things I have been doing.”

He adds: “I have been running 1825 but I have been playing a part in that through my role on the Standard Life executive committee that oversees everything that we do in pensions and savings.”

Standard Life advice boss steps aside for strategy role

Murray joined 1825 in December 2014 from his role as group strategy and corporate finance director at Standard Life.

He says: “We had always been thinking of making sure that we had succession in place for whatever eventuality. I felt the business needed someone from the start that was committed to that business for a period of time and I talked about that being two to three years. From a timing perspective it works well.”

Murray did not rule out that acquisitions would also be a focus in his Standard Life position.

He says: “If there were opportunities from time to time then we would look at those and, given my background, I have been involved in some of those things historically. As chair of 1825 it is being able to utilise some of those skills that I have for 1825 and continue to help with the acquisition pipeline.”

Recommended

7

Standard Life’s 1825 scales back acquisitions focus

Standard Life-owned national 1825 is moving its focus away from acquisitions as it looks to grow adviser numbers at existing firms, Money Marketing understands. Standard Life first announced it would re-enter financial advice with the restricted 1825 brand in February 2015. It acquired Leeds-based advice firm Pearson Jones, and said it planned to expand the […]

3

FCA finds consolidators not considering client needs

The FCA is disappointed that none of the firms it assessed as part of a supervision exercise into advice businesses acquiring clients from other firms could “consistently” show clients’ needs were suitably considered. According to a supervision review report published by the regulator today, the FCA found that, while firms focused on the commercial benefits, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Portfolio-Performance-Investment-UK-Bonds-700x450.jpg

Jupiter unveils second emerging market debt fund

Jupiter has launched an emerging markets short duration bond fund for manager Alejandro Arevalo. The latest offering follows the launch of the Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Corporate Bond fund in March this year. A sub-fund of the Jupiter Global Fund sicav, the Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Short Duration Bond fund has a total return mandate, aiming to […]

Hall-Dennis-Yellowtail-2013 700 x 450.jpg
2

Dennis Hall: Don’t let unconscious bias hurt your advice

I have largely stayed off Twitter this year, only occasionally dropping in to see what is happening. On recent visits, I have been taken aback by some of the terse exchanges between various factions of the advice community. It seems to me that, instead of expanding the range of knowledge and individual viewpoints, the internet (and […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment