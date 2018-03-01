£150m in pensioner benefits left unclaimed

Close to a million British pensioners who qualify for the Government’s Cold Weather Payments and Warm Home Discounts scheme have missed the boat as winter ends, Royal London has found.

Royal London director of policy Steve Webb says lack of communication between pensioners and their families is leading to the increasing number of elderly who are not adequately provided for during winter.

The financial result of low income pensioners not seeking weekly ‘Cold Weather Payments’ of £25 or discounted energy bills on the Government’s Warm Home Discount scheme is approaching £150m.

Webb says: “Family members should check if their elderly relatives are aware of pension credit and claiming for it. Many pensioners will be worried about fuel bills, so it is good that there is help available for the most vulnerable. Anyone worried about their fuel bill this winter should also contact their energy company to find out what help is available.”

Cold Weather Payments and the Warm Home Discount scheme are seperate from the annually-distributed Winter Fuel Payments, with those on a pension or universal credit, income support, or income-based jobseeker’s allowance or employment and sport allowance eligible for the additional funding.