Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Which 14 funds have been consistently top quartile?

By
Business-Growth-Drawing-Chart-Performance-700x450.jpg

Sterling corporate bond funds have dominated the small list of funds that have delivered consistently top quartile returns over the last three years, analysis by BMO Global Asset Management shows.

Only 14 funds can lay claim to the achievement of consistently ranking in the top quartile for each one year period over the last three years, representing 1.2 per cent of the 1,132-strong universe.

The IA Sterling Corporate Bond sector is most strongly represented, while the BNY Mellon Global Opportunistic fund in the Sterling Strategic Bond sector is the one other fixed income fund to feature in the list, taking the total representation of fixed income products to half.

No fund house features more than once on the list.

In equities, the Global sector produces the most consistent performers with the SLI Global Smaller Companies, T Rowe Global Focused Growth Equity and Lindsell Train Global Equity funds all delivering top returns.

The Marlborough UK Multi-Cap Growth and CFP SDL UK Buffettology General funds feature from the UK All Companies sector, while the Old Mutual UK Smaller Companies fund is the sole representative from the UK Smaller Companies sector.

The Loomis Sayles US Equity Leaders Fund is the only player from the IA North America sector. 

The US market is notoriously difficult to outperform with previous research from BMO GAM showing the top performing fund over the last decade was the Powershares EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF, which more than doubled the return of the average active fund.

Kelly Prior, investment manager in the multi-manager team at BMO GAM, says very few managers claim that they can outperform in all market conditions with different economic cycles favouring different types of assets, stocks, sectors and styles.

“With the past 12 months being post the Brexit vote, consistency may well have been impacted by this factor too. Therefore, one could argue it has never been more important for investors to understand how managers are positioned in these unusual times.”

Lowering the hurdle, 130 funds delivered above median returns for each one year period over three years, with the IA UK Smaller Companies sector topping the list, with 19.6 per cent of funds qualifying on this measure.

The IA £ Strategic Bond and IA £ Corporate Bond sectors were the next best with 17.7 per cent and 17.5 per cent respectively.

Funds that have consistently delivered top quartile performance over three years

£ Corporate Bond

  • Fidelity Inst UK Long Corporate Bond
  • M&G Global Corporate Bond
  • Henderson Institutional Long Dated Credit
  • PIMCO GIS UK Long Term Corporate Bond
  • Schroder Institutional Long Dated Corp Bond
  • F&C Institutional Long Dated Corporate Bond

£ Strategic Bond

  • BNY Mellon Global Opportunistic Bond

Global

  • SLI Global Smaller Companies
  • T Rowe Global Focused Growth Equity
  • Lindsell Train Global Equity

North America

  • Loomis Sayles US Equity Leaders Fund

UK All Companies

  • Marlborough UK Multi-Cap Growth
  • CFP SDL UK Buffettology General

UK Smaller Companies

  • Old Mutual UK Smaller Companies Focus

Recommended

Schroders-Building-700x450.jpg

Analyst withdraws criticism of Schroders’ performance figures

Brokerage firm Numis has issued a public apology to Schroders after calling some of its investment performance figures “disingenuous”. Last week Numis criticised the asset manager for a press release stating 74 per cent of the company’s assets had outperformed their benchmark over three years, rising to 85 per cent over five years. The reported […]

Gold-700x450.jpg

Woodford tops 2016 fund picks despite poor performance

The Woodford Equity Income fund has topped a list of most favoured funds in 2016, despite underperforming the benchmark in a year that was largely dominated by funds with global and gold exposure. This week fund manager Neil Woodford admitted he was disappointed the fund had failed to achieve the high single digit returns it […]

Stockmarket-Stock-Market-FTSE-Performance-700x450.jpg
1

Funds with performance fees under fire

Funds that charge performance fees have come in for criticism after it has emerged they are failing to beat trackers and underperform funds without performance fees. The Financial Times reports research from Architas which found out of 121 UK funds with performance fees, 97 per cent failed to beat a passive fund tracking the MSCI […]

Most Read

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Pensions experts warn of ‘complacency’ as data shows retirees richest for 40 years

Leading industry figures have warned against “complacency” over pension provision despite new figures showing that the average income of retired households has almost tripled over the past 40 years. The Office for National Statistics has released data showing that, accounting for inflation and different house sizes, average annual gross income for retirees has shot up […]

Latest careers

IFA

Geneva, Hong Kong and Sydney – 1st year OTE £100,000 inc Negotiable basic + Relocation assistance

Comments

    Leave a comment