13 acquisitions boost consolidator’s revenue 35 per cent

AFH chief executive Alan Hudson

Consolidator AFH expects revenue for the year to come in around a third higher as it continues to negotiation acquisitions.

The firm has bought up 13 financial advice businesses in the twelve months to November, and says in a results statement today it has a “strong pipeline” of potential deals being negotiated.

Funds under management have passed £2.5bn with revenues projected to come in at £33m – £4.5m coming from acquisitions.

The firm paid out £2.8m in earn outs for firms acquired in previous years. On average, more than 90 per cent of the price negotiated has been paid.

AFH chief executive Alan Hudson says: “The board will continue to execute its strategy of making selective acquisitions and increasing AFH’s national footprint whilst providing a professional and cost effective service to our clients.”