IFAs more likely to disclose status than restricted peers

Independent advisers are far more likely to declare their regulatory status on their website than their restricted peers, according to new research.

In a survey conducted by Money Marketing and adviser consultancy The Yardstick Agency, 83 per cent of independent advisers said they noted their independent status on their website, compared to 38 per cent of restricted advisers.

Nearly 80 per cent of the independent advisers that declared their status did so on their homepage, whereas no restricted advisers said they put their regulatory status on the homepage of their website.

Only around a third of all advisers displayed their fees online, however, with no significant difference between how likely independent and restricted advisers were to do so.

Fewer than one in five advisers included a sample copy of a client agreement on their website, though independent advisers were more likely to do so.

In the survey of 163 advisers, almost all who had achieved chartered or certified status included this on their website.

85 per cent of independent advisers with the higher qualifications displayed these, as did 100 per cent of the restricted advisers.

This article is part of a Money Marketing’s series on adviser charges and pay. For a full discussion of the results of the research see next week’s magazine.